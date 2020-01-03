10am – motorbike accident and a stray bullet

Jean-Baptiste, the second patient of the day, was injured in a motorcycle accident. He was struck by the bumper of a van and suffered injuries as he was dragged for several yards. He has a severe open fracture in the right tibia and burns on his hands, and has lost a lot of blood.

Once he is stabilised and his leg is X-rayed, he is rapidly taken to the operating room.

“With him what we saw was a very extensive wound on the back side of the lower leg, where he lost all his skin,” said Thomas Schaefer, an orthopedic surgeon. “There's an underlying open tibia fracture, and so you have fascia [band of connective tissue], muscle and bone altogether on view, which makes this a very, very extensive case of an open fracture.”

The patient requires an external fixator to hold his broken bone in place, skin grafts and a long hospitalisation. Because the wounds left his nerves and arteries largely intact, the team treating him believes his leg is likely to heal.

Like Jean-Baptiste, people admitted to Tabarre often require several days or even weeks of hospitalisation, because of the seriousness of their injuries and the number of operations necessary for their recovery.