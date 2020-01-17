Deaths and broken lives, the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza

Salwa was referred to MSF’s hospital in southern Gaza with open fractures of the right foot and soft tissue injury.

“Due to the severity of her wound, we needed aggressive debridement Surgical act consisting of the removal of dead, damaged, or infected tissue to improve the healing of the remaining healthy tissue. to treat Salwa, flap coverage of the bone and subsequent skin grafting A skin graft is a surgical procedure that involves surgically removing a patch of skin from one area of the body and transplanting or attaching it to another area. to restore the soft tissues of her foot,” explains Helene Andersson-Molina, MSF surgeon in Gaza.

“The fractures are still healing and are being treated conservatively. Bone and tissue sampling also showed that Salwa has multidrug-resistant bacteria. Wounds like this, caused by violent trauma, are very prone to infections as the skin is ripped apart and the flesh is open, allowing bacteria to get in,” Dr Andersson-Molina. “But the presence of multidrug-resistant bacteria implies that we need very specific antibiotics. For Salwa, it means a longer treatment in an isolation room with contact isolation precautions.”

Helene says although Salwa has a long process ahead, she will recover the functionality of her foot. Nonetheless, Rania is worried about the girl’s future.

“She might walk again, but the scar will follow her for the rest of her life, just like the psychological trauma of this tremendous loss,” Rania says. “Who’s going to take care of her health, of her education?”

“It’s been a difficult week for my heart. I see Salwa in her bed and I can’t stop imagining myself as a child or my own children in this situation,” Rania continues. “Living in Gaza is like living a perpetual trauma. Our lives are continuously at stake and we have to get used to it.”

Almost 2,000 civilians have died in the last 10 years during the Israeli army military operations in Gaza according to the Office for Coordination of the Humanitarian Affair (OCHA) , while in the same period, 18 Israeli civilians have been killed by rockets or mortar fire from Gaza, according to the organisation B'Tselem .

Salwa’s story, her injuries and her loss embody the pain inflicted on the thousands of people caged in this endless conflict.



After every military escalation, when a truce eventually prevails and bombs cease to fall, the remnants of the violence linger. They linger among the families mourning their dead, among houses and lives in ruin, and among people like Rania who, despite everything, continue their work to alleviate this burden.